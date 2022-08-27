WAIVER AND ASSUMPTION OF RISK (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY)

** I UNDERSTAND THAT MY REQUESTED CLASS IS NOT GUARANTEED UNTIL PAYMENT IN FULL HAS BEEN RECEIVED

Children may be class participants, however, the child must be at least 14 years old, physically able to control the dog, accompanied by an adult. Adults must be present and child must not be unattended. I understand that these rules are for the safety of all persons and/or dogs that are in attendance at Pets West Aledo Training Center. In agreeing with the waivers and assumption of risk, I am accepting all responsibility for any and all actions by me, my dog, and any family members and/or guests, that may result in injury to any persons and/or dogs and/or property while at Pets West Aledo Training Center. I also agree to indemnity and hold harmless family or guests who may accompany me, for injury to said persons and/or dogs, and/or property. We welcome family members who are interested in observing the training classes, however, if the members are your children, it is necessary that they remain in the training waiting area. We cannot have children wandering through the retail area. I also agree to any other rules that may be brought to my attention either in writing or verbally by Pets West Aledo or its' agents. I ALSO VERIFY THAT THE ABOVE NAMED DOG IS UP TO DATE ON ALL VACCINATIONS, INCLUDING RABIES. I WILL, UPON REQUEST, PROVIDE PETS WEST ALEDO WITH A CURRENT RABIES CERTIFICATE. >>REFUNDS: a 72 HOUR NOTICE, PRIOR TO CLASS STARTING DATE MUST BE GIVEN TO RECEIVE A FULL REFUND. CANCELLING AFTER 72 HOURS OF SIGN-UP WILL BE SUBJECT TO A $20 CANCELLATION FEE. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN ONCE CLASS IS STARTED.

I AGREE TO ALL WAIVERS, ASSUMPTION OF RISK AND REFUND POLICIES ABOVE