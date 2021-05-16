DOGGY DAYCARE

Our Daycare offers a completely interactive day for your dog! Your dog will enjoy playtime with our team and other dog friends in a spacious yard. Daycare is an excellent way to begin puppy socialization to other dogs, with our team watching and directing the pups in our care. Bring your pup for a day of fun they won’t soon forget! Daycare services are offered Monday – Saturday during business hours. Early Drop off times available by appointment only.

RATES

FULL DAY $25

HALF DAY (UP TO 5 HOURS) $15

DOGS LEFT AFTER 7PM WILL BE TREATED TO AN OVERNIGHT STAY IN ONE OF OUR KENNELS FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $15

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

Services can be booked upon drop-off at the facility