CANINE BOARDING

Pet slumber parties are so much fun at PETS WEST ALEDO! Your dog will attend our doggie daycare each day for play time with human and dog friends, then enjoy a restful night inside their own private enclosure. Rest assured your Pet will be loved like our own.

OUR BOARDING ROOM

OUR KENNELS ARE INDOOR

CLIMATE CONTROLLED ROOM

ELEVATED BEDS WITH FLEECE BLANKETS

FAMILY PETS FROM THE SAME HOUSEHOLD CAN REQUEST TO ROOM IN THE SAME KENNEL

OUR BOARDING INCLUDES

TWO MEALS PER DAY (FOOD PROVIDED BY OWNER)

DAILY EXERCISE THROUGHOUT THE DAY IN OUR SPACIOUS YARD

REST TIME IN THEIR KENNELS

ALL BOARDING DOGS ARE AUTOMATICALLY ENROLLED IN DOGGIE DAYCARE. WE DO NOT OFFER KENNEL-ONLY BOARDING.

CRATES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE IF PREFERRED BY YOU ARE YOUR PUP

RATES

Pricing is based on the amount of time the pet(s) is in our care. On pickup day, no daycare charge if picked up by 10am. Please inquire with a team member for specific pricing or an estimate for your requested boarding stay.

Family discount offered to pets from the same household. Seasonal or peak pricing rates may apply to your pet’s visit.

Overnight Stay (Daycare included) $45

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

GO HOME BATH $15

EARLY DROP-OFF OR EXTENDED PICK-UP STARTING AT $15

NAIL TRIM $10

ADMINISTER MEDICATION

TREATS STARTING AT $1

WHAT SHOULD I BRING FOR MY PET ?